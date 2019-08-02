The network won the protein, not the frightened deer
The confrontation was filmed.
If you saw the confrontation squirrels and deer, will put on a victory of the latter, then it can lose, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Sharon Scott from Aylesbury (Buckinghamshire, England), in whose garden there was a funny incident, I’m sure the deer himself was asking for trouble. On a tree hung feeder — squirrel appeared in the garden, of course, could not pass up free food and began to feast upon the nuts.
Soon came another participant of this drama. Deer also determined to eat, and at first the protein was not particularly against this neighborhood. However, according to Sharon, the deer after a while started to behave provocatively — the feeling that he purposed to drive out the rodent and leave all the nuts yourself.
Here is the patience of the whites was exhausted, and it is this moment the landlady captured on video. Rodent fearlessly attacked the enemy, his superior in size, and after all banished from the garden.
Sharon added with a laugh that this scene really reminded her of the biblical story of David who defeated giant Goliath.