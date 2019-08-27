The network won the video, the moose wandered into a children’s holiday
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Three daughters Hannah Anderson decided to arrange a Grand party, but their idea was interrupted by an unexpected guest.
This tells the portal “zoobusiness.kiev.ua”.
The incident occurred in Alaska (USA). At some point, to death frightened girl ran from the yard into the house and complained to my mother an unexpected guest. As it turned out he was an elk, he not only dispersed the girls, but also quenched the thirst of the children’s pool.
Most little girls upset that the elk didn’t deprive myself of snacks prepared for the party. The girls ‘ mother said that after the meal, the moose was gone, but her youngest daughter was very upset by the fact that the food at the party significantly decreased.