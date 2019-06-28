The neural network is taught to “strip” the women in the photos

The programmer had created an application that uses a neural network to remove clothes from images of women, making them really naked.

This writes Vice.

Software called DeepNude, uses the photo-clothed person and produces a new, naked picture of the same person.

Currently, the app works exclusively with women’s photos, but later needs to be released option and undressing men.

Although DeepNude operates with varying success on images of fully dressed women, but it is best to cope with the “strip” on those photos in which a person has a lot of exposed skin.

