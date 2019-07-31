The neural network made Keanu Reeves a hero of Indian Thriller
It seems, experiments with a neural network DeepFake is probably the best thing that ever happened in 2019. Thanks to them, in “the Matrix” came Bruce Lee, terminator — Stallone, in “the Shining” — Jim Carrey, but now… now Keanu Reeves has sent in bollywood. What if the master camera work from India got in his Thriller “the boyfriend of the Internet”?
“This is your real hair, John Wig [wig — wig approx.ed]? You know what “John Wick” I hate the most? First. And second!” — misleading Keanu Reeves ordinary Indian bullies.
While the actor with his bare hands pulls out from the mounting street lamp, louts trying to escape in a jeep. But Reeves turns faster car and smashes the instrument of street lighting on the head of the driver sticks the pole in the wheel, and the car immediately does a somersault in the air.
In General, it is worth seeing yourself.