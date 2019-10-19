The neurologist called optimal room temperature for sleep
To strengthen the immune system is extremely useful sleep in a cool room at a temperature of 16-19 degrees Celsius. This was stated by Dr. Christopher winter, chief physician Charlotsville center of neurology and sleep medicine.
Winter, referring to studies on this issue, stated that the sleep in a nice cool room “promotes recovery and reduces the risk of various diseases.” If you sleep at a temperature above or below specified 16-19 degrees, the higher the risk that the sleeping man would be restless, he would constantly toss and turn. In the end, instead of the dream vacation “will give” tension and fatigue, characteristic of lack of sleep.
“Our body is subject to circadian rhythms. To 17:00, the body temperature always increased after falling off. By 5 am we may experience low body temperature. Some types of insomnia associated with the disruption of the natural thermoregulation of the body” — such is the opinion of the neurologist.
Christopher winter said that sleep optimally in a cool atmosphere, prolongs youth because it is better produced melatonin-a hormone with antioxidant activity that can slow the process of cellular aging. It is known that sufficient amount of this hormone reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, under the influence of melatonin increases serotonin levels and improves mood.
Also, says neurologist Chris winter, studies have shown that during sleep in a cool room increases the body’s sensitivity to insulin and decreases glucose – these processes ensure the prevention of type II diabetes and improve the burning of fats in the body.
“Sleep in a cold room acceptable!”, — said the neurologist.