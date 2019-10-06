The neurologist said what prevents “twitching” eyes
Svetlana Kuznetsova, doctor-neurologist of the highest category and doctor of medical Sciences, told what can prevent so-called “twitching” of the eye. As it turned out, involuntary contraction of muscle fibers is sometimes evidence of significant disorders in the body.
With an unpleasant feeling when it starts to twitch eyes met in his life of each person. In medicine this phenomenon is called myokymia. Usually it starts suddenly and is of short duration, however, in some cases, lasts a month or more. The incessant tick can be a symptom of neurological diseases or a consequence of recent infections like SARS, influenza, blepharitis and conjunctivitis. If the reason is mikomi neuroscience, this phenomenon may indicate blepharospasm, Lou Gehrig’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. In addition, eye tics are often starts as a result of lack of vitamins, stress, allergies to any medications and fatigue the visual on after a long work at the computer.
Neurologist warns that if the eyes are not just jerks, and begins to link up, you should immediately consult a doctor. About the dangers demonstrated by the involvement of other parts of the face.