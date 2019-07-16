The new 007 will be black actress Lashana Lynch
Since Daniel Craig announced that he was going to leave the film about the famous 007, the public began to wonder who will be the next leading man. Some fans have suggested that the role of a special agent will play a woman, others agreed that it would be a dark-skinned actor. And those and others were close to the truth. As it turned out, the new 007 will be the 31-year-old British actress Lashana Lynch.
However, fans of Craig should not get upset. The actor will appear in “bond 25” (25 Bond) in the role of James bond, but the plot at some point it will replace Lynch. The script of the film the character of Craig will retire and will enjoy a quiet life in Jamaica. Just then his position and is a heroine Lynch. Spend carefree time on the island from a former special agent does not — he will return to the service and try to work with a new colleague.
Bond, of course, attracts new 007, but all his usual tricks of seduction it don’t work
says an insider about the plot.
Lashana Lynch, known to viewers of the film “Captain marvel” (Captain Marvel) and the TV series “Death in Paradise” (Death in Paradise).
A new film about agent 007 will appeal to the young audience. It has a lot of chase scenes, fights, and other action, but at the same time, it is still all what the audience expects from films about James bond
— the source added.
The Russian premiere is scheduled for April 9, 2020.
We will remind that not so long ago it became known that the new little Mermaid will be a dark — skinned actress to play her 19-year-old Holly Bailey. News of the public caused a completely different reaction. Some fans of the franchise have noted that such a radical change the picture to anything.