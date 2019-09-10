The new Audi A7 Sportback Quattro E get a hybrid installation
The new version of the S-line will get the power unit capacity of 362 horsepower.
A couple of years we enjoyed the smooth design of the Audi A7 Sportback. In accordance with the time Audi is now offering a four-door hybrid and plug-in. Say Hello to the A7 Sportback TFSI quattro 55 e, and, since it’s name sounds like a mouthful, we just call him e quattro.
The big difference between this model and the standard A7, obviously, electrified powertrain. In e-quattro uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, designed for power 248 horsepower (185 kW), and one electric motor with a maximum output of 141 HP (105 kW). Working together, Audi lists the total power e quattro at 362 HP (270 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 nm) of torque. It is obvious that power is transmitted to all four wheels, and the transmission S tronic seven-speed to cope with the responsibilities shift.
With maximum acceleration e quattro A7 Sportback accelerates to 100 mph in 5.7 seconds. Most likely, he will have limited electronically to 155 mph (250 km / h), although we suspect that typical buyers e quattro will be more interested in its electric characteristics. This battery e quattro holds a 14.1 kWh of electricity, calculated on 381 Volts. It is gently nestled under the rear cargo compartment, without sacrificing interior space, and can electrically feed A7 approximately 25 miles at speeds up to 84 mph (135 km / h).
Audi fits quattro e with three driving modes. EV mode is the default setting, and that’s exactly what the A7 will run every day. Hold the battery keeps the battery at its current level for future use of electric cars. Hybrid mode obviously uses both gasoline engine and electric motor to maximize performance and efficiency. The A7 also uses intelligent control of the drive of the car, to help get every ounce of performance and fuel-efficiency of the system e quattro. When external power required, the battery can be fully charged in 2.5 hours using three phase industrial socket CEE 400 volt. Charging at home on 230 volts takes around seven hours.
As for appearance, e A7 quattro dressed in a set of S line exterior and rides on 19-inch wheels. Matrix led headlights, sport seats and a virtual cockpit Audi plug-in hybrid displays are also standard equipment. The transition to a hybrid will not be cheap. A7 Sportback quattro e 2020 starts in Germany in 77 850 euros, which corresponds to 86 098 US dollars. It is assumed that the market launch will commence in the third quarter of 2019, but there is no information yet about whether it will be offered in North America.