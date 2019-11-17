The new BMW i4 will be more powerful “charged” BMW M3
BMW announced plans for the i4 last year, and now there are new details about the upcoming electric vehicle.
Initially, BMW will launch a model with a rechargeable battery 80 kWh, which is expected to fuel two electric motors that provide the car a total power of 523 HP and will make the i4 more powerful than the M3 with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with two turbines at 425 HP, Despite the extra 98 HP i4 will have similar acceleration to 100 km/h in about 4.0 seconds and its top speed will be electronically limited to around 193 km/h.
As for reserve, it is expected that i4 can travel about 600 km on a single charge in a cycle WLTP. 80% charge, the car will be able to get in 35 minutes, using charger DC power of 150 kW. Despite the fact that the i4 will get as the basis of the same platform, which uses BMW 3 Series, it will be much harder, because only the accumulator tank will weigh about 544 kg.
It is likely that at the time of launch BMW i4 in 2021, there will be additional variants of the power plant, for example, the entry-level version with one motor and/or a smaller battery capacity.