The new BMW M235i Gran Coupe is the final test
A few days after the official debut of the new BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, the automaker started the final tests the most powerful model on the Nurburgring.
Photospin noticed on the race track the next prototype of the BMW M235i xDrive, which will likely be used for BMW final development of the car.
He painted in gloss black and maybe not as attractive as the bright blue instance, the company demonstrated during the presentation.
Despite the name, this 2-Series Gran Coupe has no relation to the 2-Series Coupe and Convertible, as they have rear-wheel drive. The model is based on the platform from the 1-Series and crossover X1 and X2.
Under the hood of the M235i xDrive is installed 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with turbo power 301 HP, a couple of which is 8-speed automatic transmission and the signature all-wheel drive system. BMW claims that the model sprints to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, or 4.6 seconds with the installation package, M Performance Package
From 228i xDrive model M has a other exterior elements, for example, wheels, boot spoiler and more aggressive bumpers.
The new BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe officially presented at the motor show in Los Angeles next month.