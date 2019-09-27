The new BMW M8 GTS spotted on the Nurburgring
Nowadays, the popularity of high-performance vehicles such as BMW M, is higher than ever, and more and more manufacturers are releasing a special series, and now we will focus on the upcoming BMW M8 derivative.
Test car BMW M8 Coupe was spotted on the Nurburgring earlier this week. And there is one element that distinguishes this “Bavarian”, namely a fixed rear wing. Undoubtedly, the air element is not as big as the wing on the back of a racing car BMW M8 GTE, but it is considered quite impressive for a street, judging by the license plate of the car.
As for the name M8 GTS, it is preliminary and is clearly borrowed from the M4 GTS. So we’ll have to wait and see how the actually look of the icons on the upcoming special edition. It is expected that such a model should weigh less than the 2-ton BMW M8.
As for the timing of release of new items, see a special edition will, most likely, only next year, after the debut of the BMW M8 Competition.