The new Cadillac Escalade will make more powerful Lamborghini Urus
Cadillac Escalade the next generation will be equipped with engine capacity of 659 horsepower. This is more than the 635-horsepower Bentley Bentayga and the 650-horsepower Lamborghini Urus.
As writes the edition Muscle Cars And Trucks, the most powerful modification of the Cadillac Escalade will get compressor 6.2-liter V8, which is now installed on Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06. A sports car, this engine has 659 HP (881 N·m).
It is not excluded that the new Escalade will be powered by a 4.2 V8 with two turbines, which is designed only for the Cadillac models. He made his debut in 2018 on the CT6 sedan V, which produces 557 HP (850 N·m).
General Motors has already started preparing for the production model of the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon new generation. Modernization of production of these models that preserve the frame structure, will spend $ 20 million. The new model will represent in 2020.