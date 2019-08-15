The new coach of “Dynamo” was Mikhailichenko
The head coach of FC “Dynamo” Kiev appointed Alex Mickle, who previously held the position of sports Director of the club.
This is stated on the club’s website.
The coaching staff Mickle will include Vadim Yevtushenko. About the rest of the coach’s assistants will be announced later.
On Friday, August 16, Olexiy Mykhailychenko will hold the first training with the team.
Mickle has headed “the Dynamo” in 2002-2004. Under his leadership, the Kiev twice became Champions of Ukraine, and also one time won the Cup and super Cup.
We will remind that the previous head coach of “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich was fired after a disastrous performance in the Champions League, where the Kiev failed to pass the third qualifying round.
