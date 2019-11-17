The new container shopping centre Toronto holds a Grand festival (PHOTOS)

Stackt Market in Toronto, container Mall, which appeared in the area of Bathurst Street and Front Street in April, has diluted the monopoly of the Distillery District to the device Christmas fairs, organizing this year’s own winter festival.

Festival Holiday Hills market, which will be held from 22 November to 22 December in various places Stackt, consists of a series of events, in which residents and visitors of Toronto will have the opportunity to “eat, drink, shop, play, do, watch and subscribe.”

Activities include various versions of “upcycling” (creative use of old things), a few evening “sip&shop” (shopping with a Cup of coffee), the ability to create your own bulk holiday cards and a master class on growing parent plant 101.

There are other classes for “handy”, where you can learn to make ornaments, weave a tapestry, engraving and create products from metallogeny. In addition, specially invited guest, the company is Mack’s House to introduce everyone to how you can make sneakers to your taste.

Workshops Holiday Hills will differ from other events unique festive slant, and the aim of most of would be to create or purchase a gift. There will also be seasonal art installations, lessons to develop the skills to find combined food and drink and other practical activities in which you will get a lot of impressions.