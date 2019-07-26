The new crossover Citroen C3-XR
The Chinese dealers have started to offer clients the updated subcompact crossover Citroen C3-XR.
Recall that this French model was created specifically for the car market of China.
From its predecessor restyled cross differs slightly redesigned exterior in the style of the latest full-size SUV brand, as well as modified interiors.
So, in the design of the car manufacturer used two shades and panels of leather that unites updated C3-XR models C4 Aircross Aircross and C5.
Also Citroen has equipped its new a new front fascia with twin air vents, changed the center console and another selector KP. In addition, the novelty went to the media with “grown up” with touchscreen.
Motor gamma Citroen new C3-XR is a 1.2-liter 116-horsepower turbo engine and a 1.6-liter “aspirated” power of 117 horsepower. Both of them can be combined with 5MKPP or six-speed automatic transmission from Aisin.
Drive uncontested to the front.