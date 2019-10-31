The new crossover Mazda CX-9 will be more powerful
Mazda CX-9 2020 model year gets more torque, adjustable second-row seats, extended list of standard equipment and extra cost.
Mazda CX-9 2020 receives a number of upgrades, resulting in SUV got a list of features that make it more competitive among other three-row crossovers, the newspaper reports speedme.ru. Perhaps the most significant change is the increase in torque with 93-octane fuel the 250-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine gets from 433 Nm instead of 420 Nm.
Another new option — the help button when driving on rough terrain, replacement button for traction control. It will be interesting to see how this will help the CX-9 in snowy winter day in the near future.
“When the diagonal wheels lose grip, assistant traction for off-road ceases to reduce the engine torque and increases the braking force on the wheels without grip. It transmits power to the wheels still on the ground to help the vehicle to regain traction and continue driving,” says Mazda about this feature.
The number of standard features basic configuration Sport has also increased. Now all CX-9 are heated front seats, driver’s seat with electric adjustment, rain sensors, heated exterior mirrors and automatic high beams.
In addition, Mazda made the entire set of security systems i-Above standard, including adaptive cruise control, keeping the vehicle in the travel lane, and other assistants. Mazda also carries new design keychain Mazda3 to the CX-9. Modifications for Touring and Grand Touring on order, adjustable seats in the second row.
The seats have armrests, and the absence of a Central folding armrest means that the developers had to alter the stand design on the back. In the three-row CX-9 cupholders and USB ports are now built into the rear part of the front center console.
As for the cost, the base Sport with front-wheel drive will cost 34 835 dollars (2.22 million rubles), which is 1510 dollars more than last year. The top version of the Signature rose by only $ 750, and is now estimated to be at least 47 $ 160 (3 million rubles). The cost of maintenance is now included in the total price of your purchase. Mazda CX-9 will be available this fall.