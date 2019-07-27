The new crossover Toyota: the first details
About the plans of Toyota to create another compact crossover, it became known in mid-July 2019. Gradually the mysterious novelty begins to grow first the technical details.
New “SUV” Toyota will build on the company’s TNGA architecture-C. She is in the basis of the latest hybrids the Toyota Prius, also crossover Toyota C-HR and the Lexus UX. Therefore, we can assume the emergence of new hybrid and four-wheel drive versions. It is the presence of all-wheel drive is supposed to distinguish the new crossover from Toyota C-HR.
The base engine will be a 1.2 l turbocharging petrol engine capacity of 114 HP, the Company will make him “atmosfernyi” 1.8-liter (141 HP) and 2.0 liters (150 HP). The hybrid version will most likely get a power stop on the base 1.8-liter gasoline engine and electric motor. Its total output will amount to 136 HP
The product design will perform in the spirit of the conceptual crossover Toyota FT-4X, presented in the spring of 2017 at the auto show in new York. Its dimensions: length — 4 249 mm, width — 1,821 mm, height — 1 623 mm, wheelbase — 2 639 mm. the appearance of the concept was developed by the specialists of the California Studio Calty Design. The production version will be targeted primarily to customers in the United States. This active young city dwellers who from time to time arrange with friends going to nature. The Assembly will establish in 2021 at the plant in Alabama (USA).