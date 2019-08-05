The new “defender” experienced in Red Cross
Land Rover Defender worked with transport for lifeguards the red cross: the SUV had the heart to swear the sand of the Dubai desert.
The last phase of testing the new generation of the SUV, held almost in front of the fans, “Defender”, was almost the most severe test that we have seen over the last few years. Land Rover Defender Claus in the Arctic circle, was tortured at the Nurburgring, drowned in mud and were even sent to Kenya to chase the lions in the national Park.
The final (but not exactly) the stage of this vast program was held in Dubai. There is a transport base of the International Federation of red cross and red Crescent societies. The transport experts of the Federation had the opportunity to try out prototypes of the “Defender” and the great Arab road, and in the famous deserts of the Middle East.
Testing Land Rover Defender 2020 with experts from the red cross
These tests were marked and the 65th anniversary of cooperation of Land Rover and the red cross. Signed new agreements in the next three years the British company will continue to support the society’s initiatives against the impacts of disasters in India, Mexico and Australia.
“We are working in the most remote places on earth often find themselves in very difficult terrain, so our team should be able to handle anything. That’s why we are proud to be working with Land Rover since 1954 and participated in trials of a new Defender,” — said the head of logistics of the red cross Ilir Caushaj.
The expense of miles that a new generation of “Defender” crossed in the course of testing, has already exceeded 1.2 million kilometers. The legendary SUV will appear in a new guise in September – premiere of Land Rover Defender is planned for the international motor show in Frankfurt.