The new Defender will get air suspension and 22-inch wheels
A number of British automobile magazines (e.g. Autocar) had already closely acquainted with the new generation of SUV Land Rover Defender and learned new and interesting details. Here they are.
The basic version of the SUV will be offered with steel springs, but will be optionally available active air suspension with automatic temperature control system: automatic can switch the mode of pneumococci, protecting them from overheating. All-wheel drive system Terrain Response recalibrated and cross-axle differentials provides for the electronic lock.
The basis of the Defender is the same platform as that of Discovery models, but according to the internal classification of the manufacturer’s new SUV is in category 4B. This means that the resource and reserve of strength he is somewhere between standard models and army vehicles. The attachment points of the suspensions has not changed, but suspension parts are used by reinforced.
In the company promise that the Defender will retain a great cross, but will be much more comfortable – and its potential audience needs to expand. On this occasion, the SUV has prepared a wide range of wheel disks dimension from 18 to 22 inches. By the way, for the same reason, strengthening the chassis has devoted much attention: the company believes that the Defender will be more comfortable and more dynamic, so ride it will be faster. Including off-road.
During the resource tests the Land Rover used a special test platform: standing on her Defender non-stop shaking, simulating a very large mileage in harsh conditions.