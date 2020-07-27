The new Deputy head of the national Bank who was appointed NBU Council
Today, the Board of the national Bank appointed Deputy head of the NBU Yuri Galatia. July 23 Oleg Cure stops the execution obyazannostei on itoi post. About it reported in a press-service of the national Bank.
The NBU Council at the meeting on 22 July 2020 appointed Deputy head of the national Bank Yuri Galatia.
This candidature was submitted to the Council of the NBU national Bank head Kirill Shevchenko.
Sources of the national Bank reported that Oleg Churiy July 23 of the current year will complete the powers of the Deputy head of the NBU in connection with the termination of the term of office and dismissal from office.
New Deputy head of the NBU Yuri Gelati
Kirill Shevchenko added that Yuri Geletii, it is a politically independent technocrat, he is an experienced and knowledgeable professional who has enough practical experience in the public sector and directly to the NBU.
“Yuri Gelati enjoys the respect and support of the international financial community and partners. I’m sure Yuri will be able to adequately apply their knowledge and experience as a team member of the National Bank”, — said Shevchenko.
