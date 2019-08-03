The new dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: analyst predicted value
The exchange rate in Ukraine on Saturday, 3 Aug 2019: the dollar and the Euro jumped, the hryvnia fell
The national Bank of Ukraine set the following official exchange rates in the country today:
$ 100 — UAH 2553.7711;
EUR 100 — UAH 2836.218;
10 rubles — 3.9506
Dollar after a long fall, “alive” and began the ascent. So, he became more at 19 cents. Jumped and the Euro – by as much as 39 cents. The Russian ruble, on the contrary, fell by 2 kopecks.
Recall that in the previous banking day Friday, August 2, in Ukraine there were the following exchange rates:
$ 100 — UAH 2534.9919;
EUR 100 — UAH 2797.8706;
10 rubles — UAH 3.9712.
Yesterday, Friday, 2 August, trading on the interbank market closed:
with the dollar at 25.57/25.59 UAH
Euro 28.34/28.36 UAH
the Russian ruble 0.3919/0.3923 UAH.
In banks of Ukraine average exchange rate of the dollar on the last business day, August 2, amounted to UAH 25,26 in the purchase and to 25.60 UAH on sale.
Yesterday, August 1, operated by such official rates of precious metals (10 ounces) of the national Bank:
Gold – UAH 356 521,26
Silver – 4 UAH 176,40
Platinum – 221 304,79 UAH
Palladium – 388 614,26 UAH
As previously reported, July 1, Ukrainians again counted pensions. the minimum pension will increase to UAH 1564 and a maximum of 15.6 thousand UAH, reports PFC.
So, pensioners with minimum payments receive an increase of 67 UAH. According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine in April 2019 less than UAH 1564 received about 17% of pensioners, and that about 2 million people.
If the Ukrainians with a minimum pension have a full length (for women and 30 for men – 35 years), they may apply for an increase in the amount of not less than 1% of the subsistence minimum.
Ukrainians with a maximum payout will receive an increase in the amount of UAH 670. Now such payment is received not more than 1.9% of the total number of pensioners. If to Jul their pensions amounted to 14.9 thousand UAH, after recalculation, it will be 15.6 thousand UAH.
The list of such pensioners are often those who have retired with special rights. For example, MPs, judges etc.
To obtain the maximum amount possible in one case – if the person has a high white wages. For example, after officially 35 years old with white wages is approximately 8 times more than the current average earnings, which is rallying the contribution to the Pension Fund. That is, when a white salary is 64 thousand UAH, till July, you can qualify for a pension in the amount of 14,9 thousand UAH, and after a total of 15.6 thousand UAH.