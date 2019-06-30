The new dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: analysts have made an important forecast
In Ukraine the dollar until the end of June could fall to 20-10 UAH/$ and finally fall below $ 26 UAH/$. The main reason is the seasonal factor.
About what is happening with the exchange rate and when is the best time to buy dollars
Everything is in the hands of the NBU
Dollar exchange rate 27 June reached the lowest since may 22 mark of 26.16 UAH/$. Thus now banks buy currency at rates below cost 26 UAH/$, and, according to analysts, until the end of June, the rate may drop to 25.8-26 UAH/$ in the sale and 26.0-of 26.15 UAH/$ in the purchase.
Next week we expect a moderate decline in the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 26.0 UAH and the cash dollar in banks may be sold at a 25.8/26.1 per UAH.
“The further decline of the dollar will depend on the operations of the NBU in the currency market,” suggests senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub. The national Bank tries to keep the fluctuations within a small range. And it concerns not only cases where the dollar becomes more expensive, but also the reverse situation.
The national Bank leaves the foreign exchange market and sells foreign currency in order to smooth strengthen. According to Yasuba, if the NBU will not interfere, the dollar will surely exceed the mark of 26 UAH/$, and otherwise will oscillate near the specified range.
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine
“The hryvnia strengthened steadily since the beginning of the month and in the near future the dollar may fall below UAH 26. Many banks buy the hryvnia is already cheaper than that mark. However. If the regulator will increase the purchase of foreign currency in reserves near 26 UAH, the dollar may stay on this line and below have to go,” predicts the expert.
This prediction agrees financial analyst Egor com. He suggests that the dollar in the next seven days will range about 25.9 26.1 per UAH/$. “Until the end of June the trend in the foreign exchange market will remain in the current range. Gradual strengthening of the hryvnia will continue. A landmark moment – the transition to below $ 26 UAH/$. Now close approach. There are all conditions in order to fall to 25.9 per UAH/$”, – predicts com.
At the same time, the analyst Vladimir Mazurenko does not expect significant fluctuations and assumes that the exchange rate until the end of June will be moving in the established corridor, and by the first week of July even grow.
“The stable situation on the market due to very clear factors. Now no reason for any significant devaluation or revaluation. Yes, it may be strengthening to 25.9 UAH/$. But to keep such a course would be difficult for a long period of time, one way or another will go to the range with a higher upper value” – suggests the expert.
When is the best time to buy foreign currency in Ukraine
There are three basic rules, how to buy foreign currency. It is important to define the goal.
If you put on a specific purchase. In this case the right to collect in the currency in which you spend money. For example, if you save for a trip to Rome, it is best to buy euros. If you are planning to buy a car, the price is fixed in dollars, it is best to save the American currency.
If you save for a rainy day. In this case, you need to buy three different currencies. For example, dollars, euros and yuan. This basket will diversify (split) risks. This is the main principle.
Also you can’t buy the money immediately. This is best done in small portions once a month. While most of the money needed to buy closer to the summer, and by the end of the year, when the rate traditionally increases, the volume of purchases can be reduced.
Where is the best to buy dollars
There are legal ways to acquire foreign currency: at a Bank in the exchanger and using mobile banking application. The most risky way exchanges. The fact that hundreds of such items are operating illegally. So before you make a deal, you should check the license for foreign exchange transactions.
But if no license, then there is no control. In such an exchanger may sell fake and next day disappear. It is also important that after such operations were provided receipts.
The main advantage of buying currency in the banks security. But the main drawback – the queue at the box office. In addition, before coming to the financial institution, it is better to make sure that they have currency in cash. It is possible that when asked to sell you a $200-300 staff in the office offered to come another day.
This year, the Ukrainians have another opportunity to buy the currency online. You need to either have an open the currency card, or to open a web map. For last not will need to go to the Bank, however, you must have already opened an account at a financial institution.
The opening Internet cards free, also do not need to pay a fee when depositing. To buy dollars, you just need to transfer a certain amount from your card with currency to the dollar. The conversion will happen automatically.
The main principle is to stay calm and minimize all risks. In Ukraine, the periodic growth and the strengthening of the dollar continues from year to year. Foreign exchange reserves of the national Bank allow for at least this year no problem to service the loans and retain the stability of the hryvnia. Therefore, the reasons for the unrest there.
OBOZREVATEL