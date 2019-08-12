The new dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: analysts voiced a surprising prediction
This year, the currency situation in Ukraine continues to shock. At the moment the dollar rate in the country fell to a record over the last 3 years position. Analysts say: this is not the limit, the hryvnia will strengthen. Some experts believe that by the end of August the us currency will shrink Ukraine even more
Is it good? On the one hand, Yes, but it is also a loss to the state. What are they expressed?
First, the cheaper the dollar becomes, the less profit income currency in the country. Foreign exchange earnings are the funds obtained by enterprises in foreign currency and budget revenues.
Second, Some of the excise duties also recorded in foreign currency. Mainly in Euro, but the dollar’s decline also affects the excise tax. What’s the point? In Ukraine, the Euro is calculated on the basis of the relationship between the ratio of the Euro against the dollar. The dollar the exchange rate is formed according to market conditions, which means that the cheaper the dollar, the less money will be able to budget. However, the biggest advantage is that the amount spent on the repayment and servicing of external debt will decrease.
What affect the change in the dollar?
1) the value of the property, because the secondary market the cost of housing is fixed in foreign currency;
2) the cost of the car. This is because the vehicle is purchased abroad because prices are fixed in us currency;
3) the Cost of gasoline. More than half of light oil products Ukraine becomes for dollars;
4) 1/5 of the consumer basket is the imports, and therefore the cheaper it will cost a dollar, the faster it will decrease inflation.
Due to the fact that the hryvnia strengthened, and national Bank acts actively to the redemption of the dollar, gold reserves in Ukraine increased in monetary terms to $ 21 billion! This amount will be enough to safely survive peak payments in September and the first half of the coming year.
Experts have calculated that in the case of Ukraine tranche of loan funds from the IMF, the risk of default in the country will be officially lifted. But it is impossible not to take into account the opinions of skeptics, according to which is the fall of the dollar – a temporary phenomenon and it is linked to seasonality. According to statistics, every year in Ukraine the dollar is rising in price with having to buy gas for currency and repayment of public debt. Thus, when farmers are beginning to sell domestically produced products, the dollar is significantly reduced. Banker: the insidious IMF – the average salary in Ukraine has almost reached historical maximum in us dollars.