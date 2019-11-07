The new generation of transmissions from Volkswagen: the Return of mechanics
Volkswagen company is developing a new mechanical transmission MQ281 6 speeds, thus showing that in the future the popularity of manual transmissions will not go away. The design engineers propose to test the owners of SUVs, noting a few of its features about what we should tell you more.
The story of the latest developments. While most car companies invest money and effort in the development of semi-automatic and automatic transmissions, the experts Volkswagen has revealed a brand new manual transmission designed in the future to demonstrate that the technology is manual transmission not only still exist, but also win the hearts of drivers around the world.
The most popular cars remain the crossovers, and they are bringing to the powertrain and running gear pretty stringent requirements, and therefore satisfy the needs of customers, representatives of the SUV segment specialists was not easy.
Benefits and features MQ281. MQ281 transmission different from automatic transmission on a number of parameters, among which:
It meets all modern requirements for transmission
Provides torque range 200-340 Nm
Increases the efficiency of vehicles
Helps to achieve maximum speed at low speed
Most motorists are accustomed to thinking that the manual boxes are mainly used for low-cost cars, as they are more economical and not as powerful as automatic. However MQ281, according to the statement, manufacturers, break stereotypes, because it is going to apply for big heavy SUVs.
Constructive device MQ281. Is the new transmission and its compactness. Two shafts mounted one above the other, and the distance between them is 80 mm. at the Top is the input shaft it connected to the engine via the clutch with the gears and synchronizers. He will be responsible for first and second gear with numbers 3-6. Lower shaft, aka output, transmits the rotation to the wheels, it was equipped with gears and mnogoyarusnyi carbon synchronizers.
Bearings with low contact seals help to reduce friction, separate attention was paid to the function of noise insulation to the cabin was comfortable to be in. Lubrication system units were developed on the computer using 3-D modeling, and therefore the lubricant is evenly and optimally used, the required liquid volume is 1.5 liters.
Transmission MQ281 can work with electric propulsion systems, thereby creating a hybrid drive. He has already received the approval of experts, after all, so the ride is smoother, and the car is more dynamic.
Result. The engineers at Volkswagen have decided to break down stereotypes and have created a unique manual transmission MQ281. Transmission will be able to work not only in cars, but also crossovers, a unique design and the use of new technologies allow to combine it with electric power units, thereby creating a hybrid drive.