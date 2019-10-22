The new generation Seat Leon was spotted on the Nurburgring
The next generation SEAT Leon returns to the Nurburgring for the final round of testing before its imminent debut will probably take place in November or December of this year.
Although this is not the same as the prototype that we saw in August of this year (judging by the registration numbers), it is very similar and has identical camouflage. The Spanish company does not want to disclose any new details of the exterior design, and we’re still dealing with a heavily disguised prototype.
Of course, fake body panels long gone, and the test car proudly display your serial body, headlights and taillights. Leon is a fourth generation will be much sharper than the previous model, and will be the most athletic of the trio Golf / Octavia / Leon, the output of which is scheduled for autumn this year. All three share the same platform MQB.
Photos inside the cockpit show that the fully digital instrument cluster with a map between sensors will replace the traditional cluster (at least in the more expensive models), while the new design of the Central field with a large infotainment display will be present on the dashboard.
At the moment it is unclear when we will see cars, but we expect to market in 12 months. Speaking about the venue of the premiere, it was assumed that the new Leon will debut in Frankfurt last month, but it turned out that the SEAT will follow Volkswagen and Skoda, presenting his compact car at a special event at the end of this year.