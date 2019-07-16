The new generation Toyota Supra could get a motor from a BMW M3
The whole world breathlessly awaits the arrival of a new generation of car model Toyota Supra. And even greater interest to enthusiasts was caused by the news that novelty may be equipped with a motor, which is used for car BMW M3.
Note that we are talking about the power unit S58, which has a capacity of 510 horsepower. And it is quite probable development of events, because the new car has with the German model a lot in common. For it was selected the same platform and a range of components and assemblies. Although it is not clear yet, whether will allow the Bavarian concern to use his technology to Toyota. Because the company had not planned to sell the motors “on the side”, although noted that will considering a proposal from Japanese colleagues.
Recall that the last time a German firm was given the opportunity to complete third-party cars with their engines over 20 years ago. Then supercar from McLaren was equipped with a motor V12, which was typical for the S70.