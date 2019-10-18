The new girl Liam Hemsworth have long dreamed about it
Last week the public learned about a new novel for Liam Hemsworth: breakup with Miley Cyrus, he began a relationship with 22-year-old Australian actress Maddison brown.
As it turned out, about the relationship with Liam Maddison thought, even when he was married. In the media there was a video from a talk show Zach Sang The Show in which the actress participated in June of this year: during the quiz “Kill, marry or bone” she had to choose, what would she have done with their Australian colleagues, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman and the Hemsworth brothers. To resolve long Maddison did not and said that I’d marry Margot, would have killed Hugh and would have slept with Liam and Chris Hemsworth. On the question of why she doesn’t want to marry them, brown said
They are too attractive, they are never allowed to leave the house.
It is obvious that Madison was referring to the wives of the brothers Hemsworth — Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus. However, 3 months later Liam was completely free. So now Maddison has all the chances to make not only conceived, but what she could not dream in life.