The new head coach of “Chelsea” became the best scorer in the club’s history (photos)

Chelsea, who last season won the bronze medal of the Premier League and won the Europa League, has announced the appointment of a new head coach. After leaving the Italian “Juventus” the former “steering” Maurizio Sarri of the “aristocrats” was headed by 41-year-old Frank Lampard, with whom signed a contract until the summer of 2022. According to the newspaper The Times, the salary of the specialist will be 4.5 million euros per year.
Recall that the greater part of his bright career, Frank Lampard has played in Chelsea (2001-2014 years), which is three times became the champion of England and won the Champions League and the Europa League (he was top scorer in the club’s history — 211 balls!). The midfielder also defended the colors of “West ham”, “new York city” and “Manchester city”. The assets of Frank 106 matches and 29 goals for England.
By the way, the father of the player included in the Hall of fame of English football, Frank Lampard senior in the “West ham” twice won the FA Cup, uncle Harry Rednapp headed “Tottenham”, and cousin Jamie Redknapp played for Liverpool.
Two Frank Lampard — father and son
Frank Lampard began his coaching career at the end of may 2018. In his debut season as a specialist coach with Derby County finished sixth in the second power division of English. The team reached the finals of the playoffs for the right to play in the Premier League, where they lost to Aston Villa FC. To poach coach, “Chelsea” had to pay Derby a 4.5 million euros (by the way, the new coach of the “sheep” will be the Dutchman Phillip Cocu, last year fired from fenerbahçe).
Frank has two daughters from his first marriage to Spanish model Elen Rivas — 12-year-old Moon and 11-year-old Isla. The second time the footballer married a Northern Irish TV presenter Christine Bleakley, who in September last year gave birth to Frank’s daughter Patricia Charlotte.
Frank with his wife Christine
