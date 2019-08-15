The new head coach of “Dynamo” became the Olympic champion (photo)
Thursday, August 15, Dynamo Kiev officially announced the appointment of a new head coach the 56-year-old Alexei Mikhailichenko, who succeeded sacked by Alexander Khatskevich.
To help specialist who has headed “the Dynamo” in 2002-2004, called the Cup winners Cup Vadim Yevtushenko (together with Mickle he worked in the coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine) and goalkeeping coach Mikhail Mikhailov. On Friday, August 16, a new coaching staff “Dynamo” will hold their first training session of the team.
Recall that 15 years ago Mikhailichenko has left his position after the home defeat in the Champions League qualification from the Turkish “Trabzonspor” — 1:2 (after two weeks the team trained technician, under the direction of józsef szabó has been the opponent in Turkey — 2:0). In addition, the pupil of Dynamo school at the time worked in the coaching staff Valery Lobanovsky and Oleg Blokhin. Recently the specialist has held the post of sporting Director of the capital club.
See also: Olexiy Mykhailychenko: “Near my house in London king Henry VIII executed two wives”
Note that Alexei Mikhailichenko — the only one in the history of Kiev “Dinamo”, Olympic champion (triumph in Seoul in 1988). Seven (!) seasons together with the teammates he mined gold in the Championships of the USSR, Italy and Scotland in 1990 — with “Dynamo”, in 1991 with Sampdoria, in 1992-1996-m — with Rangers.
New coach of “Dynamo” at the time, managed to play for national teams… three different countries. “Two of them I buried, — says with a smile, the famous football player, remembering that the last time they ever matches of the team of the Soviet Union and the CIS with the captain’s armband deduced it.
Star player 1988 Alexei Mikhailichenko in the fight for “Golden ball” best player in Europe ahead of only three of the famous Dutchman Marco van Basten, Rud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard. Just as on the football field, the legendary player got 21 (!) trophy.
Made Alexey recognition and coaching career: led the youth team won “silver” the European championship and the head coach of the native “Dynamo” — two gold medals of the Ukrainian championship, the Cup and the Supercup of the country. And with our team stopped in a step from an exit in final tournament of the world championship.
The first game under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko Dynamo will host the 24th of August against FC Olimpik Donetsk (match “it is white-blue” with “Mariupol” postponed from 18 August to 25 September).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo” Alexander POPOV
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter