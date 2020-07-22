The new head of the national Bank held the first meeting with the IMF
Photo: Press service of the NBU
Kirill Shevchenko became the head of the NBU on 16 July
Kirill Shevchenko called the full and successful implementation of the program of cooperation with the IMF a priority.
The new head of the National Bank Kirill Shevchenko had his first meeting with representatives of the International monetary Fund. He promised that the Bank will fulfill all the commitments made in the framework of the Memorandum. This was reported on the regulator’s website on Wednesday, July 22.
Stated that Shevchenko met with the head of the IMF mission in Ukraine Ivanna of Vladkov of gollar, the IMF resident representative Yostoi Longimana and the Deputy Executive Director of the IMF Vladislav Rashkovan.
“The IMF was, is and will be a key strategic partner of Ukraine in General and of the National Bank in particular. Therefore, the full and successful implementation of the program of cooperation with the IMF is my priority. I can assure you that all obligations that the national Bank has undertaken in the Memorandum of economic and financial policies, are fulfilled completely and timely,” – said Shevchenko.
He stressed that in accordance with the Memorandum, the NBU will focus on reducing the volume of non-performing loans, the revival of lending and economic recovery. He also assured the representatives of the IMF in the independence of the national Bank.
“The sides also discussed current state of cooperation in the framework of the Memorandum between Ukraine and IMF and exchanged views on the challenges facing the Ukrainian and global financial system in the context of coronaries”, – stated in the message.
We will remind, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kirill Shevchenko, head of the national Bank following the resignation of Yakov Smoliy.
Shortly after this, the hryvnia began to decline, reaching the lowest figures in four months. In turn, the new head of the NBU is called the fall of the hryvnia “normal”.
korrespondent.net