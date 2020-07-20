The new head of the NBU is called the fall of the hryvnia “normal”
Photo: Press service of the NBU
Kirill Shevchenko was appointed head of the NBU on 16 July
Kirill Shevchenko noticed a trend towards strengthening of the hryvnia, although the NBU on Tuesday sharply lowered the rate of the national currency.
The national Bank did not intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market last week, because exchange rate fluctuations are not too strong. But now the situation stabiliziruemost. This was said by the new head of the NBU Kirill Shevchenko at the press briefing, the RBC-Ukraine reported Monday, July 20.
“We don’t see any today some limits of course to ensure that the national Bank should react to these fluctuations. Fluctuations are within completely normal,” he said.
However, he noted that today at the end of the observed trend towards strengthening of the hryvnia.
“So we did not go to the market. Because we saw no basis”, – said Shevchenko.
We will remind, after the appointment of Kirill Shevchenko head of the NBU, the dollar soared to above 27,6 UAH./dollars.
At the same time for all last week, the national Bank never released on the interbank market. This was the first time in two years. Previously, the regulator’s policy on the foreign exchange market was to smoothing of sharp fluctuations in either direction.
