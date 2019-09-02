The new host of the Auditor is getting married
The new host of the program, an Auditor for the New channel Julia Pankova preparing for the wedding. This girl told on the personal page in Instagram and posted a photo of wedding rings, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
She admits that knew about the offer in the near future. But how romantic it was to her surprise that will be remembered for a lifetime.
And recently Pankov told me, in detail, how and where it has made an offer.
That said Julia Pankova: “It was very unexpected. I made an offer on Santorini – one of the most romantic Islands. White houses, blue rooftops. It happened during the photo shoot, I did not expect. My lover was on one knee and asked me to be his wife, to accompany him throughout his life. I was a little taken aback and something like half a minute stood looking at him. He even hollered at me! Of course, the television pause I survived, but eventually said Yes. I have it sealed. I was very excited, because recently, my parents celebrated 30 years from wedding. I did the videotape, because they understand how important it is to have the memory of such a moment. Of course, this is indescribable”.