The new host of “X-factor” touching congratulated daughter happy birthday
TV presenter Dasha Tregubova touching congratulated daughter Pauline happy birthday.
September 14, STB channel launched the 10th anniversary season of the legendary vocal show “X-factor”. Lead him will be the famous Ukrainian actress and TV presenter Dasha Tregubova. She has a great experience, because for several years was involved in many other projects of the channel. In particular, Tregubova acted as a permanent expert programs “vse bude dobre”, “the Battle of psychics.” In 2017 she was the popular show “At that moment a year later”.
However, his most important achievement Dasha Tregubova considers the birth of his daughter. Baby Pauline came to light in 2011. The girl’s father is a businessman, whose name does not disclose leading. We only know that the couple married that summer and were married in the restaurant Cote d’azur.
September 3, daughter Dasha Tregubova — Pauline — birthday. Happy mother congratulated her favorite girl in the social network and shared rare family photos.
“My darling girl, my happiness, my best work… I can’t believe that I have earned you. Happy birthday❤ I Be very very happy (and I will do everything to help and not to hinder)” wrote TV presenter.