The new hypercar will receive LMP1 rear wings in the style of Alfa Romeo BAT
James Glikenhaus decided to make a niche manufacturer of exotic racing and road cars of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus something even more interesting.
The message on the social network Facebook entrepreneur Glikenhaus posted a teaser image of a red hypercar with the inscription “Glickenhaus LMP1”. Based on the comments to the post, including the comments of the Glikenhaus, the new hypercar is planned for the upcoming Hypercar LMP1 category, which from a technical point of view, is the pinnacle of Motorsport. It will be a completely new car, not based on previous SCG 004, which gave rise to the SCG 004S.
While the lack of details in the message can make it easy to remove the teaser Glikenhaus in the comments section said, “Think about the curve … go Back in time …”. The rear of the car, of course, reminds us of the incredibly beautiful BAT concepts from Alfa Romeo, which were presented in 50-ies.
If you look at Glickenhaus LMP1 there is one thing that is very familiar — Golden rims. Round design reminiscent of the wheel of the Alfa Romeo 4C, which brings us to the next assumption: given back, inspired by BAT and rim 4C may Glickenhaus and Alfa Romeo have teamed up to create LMP1 Hypercar.
Moreover, Glickenhaus has shared some more interesting information: output up to 650 horsepower in the rear, while on the front axle added 150 horsepower from the KERS. LMP1 Hypercar will be presented for the season of Le Mans 2020/2021 year, although Glikenhaus mentioned that soon there will be a prototype hypercar Glickenhaus LMP1.