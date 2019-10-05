The new law on the capital, made fun of funny fotozhabu
October 5, 2019
Network hard potrollit the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on the capital.
Appropriate fotozhabu published blogger and political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
We will remind, on Thursday, October 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading the law on the separation of powers and positions of Kyiv mayor and head of Kyiv city state administration (KCSA). So, according to the law, will be created by the Kyiv city Council which will be headed by Kyiv mayor. This Executive body of the Metropolitan government and became a cause for ridicule.