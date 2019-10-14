The new Leon ST Cupra passes road tests
Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, automakers are not abandoning the wagons.
Unit Seat Cupra decided to keep the body style ST for the next generation Leon Cupra. On spy shots of the wine that the prototype of the novelties received a dual exhaust system and this indicates a more powerful version of the two planned models, as the Spanish car manufacturer also intends to introduce a range of basic hybrid model with 245 HP
It is expected that the faster the Leon Cupra will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged VW engine with turbocharging, which in the case of Cupra Ateca has a capacity of 296 HP and torque of 400 Nm.
It is expected that the novelty will be equipped with all-wheel drive system, at least as an option. This combination of powertrains has proved a winning formula as for the Golf R and the current Leon, so it makes sense to stick to it. The new generation Leon is based on the same updated platform that underpins the future of the Golf Mk8. In addition Cupra Leon ST 2021 model year will increase in size as hatchback and station wagon.
It is expected that the new Leon ST Cupra will benefit from a number of new technologies such as electric architecture on 48 volts, which will help to reduce emissions, as well as a new infotainment system that will debut in Golf. The debut of the new Seat Leon will be the end of the year, so we can assume that the more powerful variants Cupra will be available sometime in mid-2020.