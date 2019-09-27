The new Leon ST Cupra spotted on the tests
A new wagon will be released in late 2020 or early 2021.
Despite reports completion of release of the Golf Variant, Volkswagen has confirmed plans for a new station wagon. It is expected that the company will create the Golf R, but if not, the unit SEAT Cupra is going to offer a few similar cars.
On spy shots we can note that the new product has a four-pass exhaust pipes that point to what we have before us a hotter version with AWD and automatic transmission with double clutch.
The back part is hidden in a dense camouflage that creates a feeling of a lack of rear lights. Of course not, because the law to operate the vehicle on public roads in the South of Spain with no rear lights is impossible.
The current version of the model has an engine capacity of 300 HP in the sports version and 245 HP in the standard. It is not yet known, will the new upgraded engine with increased performance. According to the head of Cupra Wayne Griffiths that the hybrid Leon Cupra will get a 1.4-liter TSI engine with an electric motor for a total output of 245 HP it is Expected that new products from the Cupra will be presented in late 2020 or early 2021.
Note that the hybrid version of the Seat Leon will be the sister model of the new Golf GTE.