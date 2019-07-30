The new Mazda3 with revolutionary SkyActiv motor-X meets all the expectations
Journalists of the British newspaper checked the updated hatchback/sedan Mazda3 2020 model year, equipped with a new engine family SkyActiv-X. the Results of their impressed.
The latest technological advance of the Japanese brand of Mazda is the engine of the family SkyActiv-X. It is essentially a petrol engine, which boasts all the advantages of “diesel” — it provides extra torque at low revs and is more environmentally friendly and economical.
Version 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit of a new family of SkyActiv-X Europe produces 180 HP of power and 224 Nm of torque – we’re talking about the updated Mazda3. The average fuel consumption is 4.5 liters per 100 km in the UK, and the release of carbon dioxide CO2 is 96 grams per kilometer.
These numbers were measured according to the standard WLTP (world procedure for making assessment of environmental and fuel-efficiency vehicles) and depend on drivetrain and wheel size.
Engine family SkyActiv-X, which is installed in the Mazda3 hatchback 2020 model year and the sedan can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
It is known that the company Mazda will offer the SkyActiv motor-X in the United States, only in a slightly different key. Instead of the geometric compression ratio 16:1 in the version of the engine for the European market, will be used 15:1. Thus, the motor will run with gasoline with a low octane rating in the US market. Compression ratio is the ratio of the full volume of the cylinder to the volume of the combustion chamber.
For reviews of the journalists who was lucky enough to take a ride on the new Mazda3 with the SkyActiv engine family-X, the motor feels like a very quiet diesel, which at the same time, more responsive on the throttle than you expect. The nature of the petrol engine is also present.