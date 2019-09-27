The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 again noticed on tests

September 27, 2019

Новый Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 снова заметили на тестах

Novelty is equipped with the world’s most powerful series production four-cylinder engine.

On the eve of the Network appeared a batch of spy shots of the new crossover GLA 45 AMG. It is expected that the new generation model will get a power plant with a capacity of over 382 HP — the world’s most powerful series production four-cylinder engine. So, the version of the GLA 45’s will give a fantastic 416 HP

By the pictures at the moment, it is not clear in front of us fresia S or not, but it is undeniable that camouflage hides the grid Panamericana. Standard on S and optional for the normal option mode Drift will provide the thrill of a car with rear-wheel drive, despite the platform the GLA on the basis of FWD.

It is anticipated that the first debut compact crossover GLB 45, and then the next generation GLA 45.

