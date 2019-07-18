The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 was the 385-strong
The German automaker presented the updated GLC-Class in the beginning of 2019 within the international Geneva motor show, visited by our journalists.
Later at the auto show in new York the editorial Board speedme.ru saw the “charged” version of the model with the index AMG GLC 63.
Aware of the new powerful version of the crossover Mercedes — AMG GLC 43 2020, which will be available as a standard body, and in version “coupe”.
The novelty will receive branded Panamericana grille, revised head optics, as well as additional rear lights and bumper. In General, the model will visually differ from the “big brother” GLC 63.
In the interior can first and foremost be noted redesigned steering wheel, new trim and a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the dashboard. Mercedes-Benz is not without its proprietary media MBUX, which received a 10.25-inch touch screen.
The main differences appeared under the hood. In the engine range of the new crossover came in a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, the output of which now makes 385 HP In tandem with the power plant works 9-speed automatic transmission and proprietary system of a full drive 4Matic.
Thanks to this set, the crossover can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The cost of new items not yet named.