The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Black noticed on tests
Sports car with a capacity of more than 700 HP will be released next year.
The German company introduced the tests of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R Black. The prototype of the novelty was noticed by fotosporno in southern Europe. The model has a new hood design, and the exterior in General looks more aggressive. Sports car Black Series got huge air intakes in the bonnet, which indicates a more powerful unit.
According to rumors, the Mercedes-AMG GT R Black will get a 4.0-litre V8 with two turbines, with a capacity of more than 700 horsepower. We will note that earlier the head of AMG Tobias Moers, series Black Series will be released after the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and McLaren 720S, and the power of the new product can reach up to 750 HP
The prototype has a revised front bumper than the existing version of the GT R twin exhaust pipes located at the corners of the rear bumper. It is expected that the debut of the car will take place in 2020 and will probably be released in limited edition.