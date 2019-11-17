The new Minister of defence of Moldova was a fan of the Donbas separatists (video)
In Moldova, which has experienced a political crisis in the government of ion chicu the post of Minister of defence took the man who admires the courage of the Pro-Russian militants in the Donbas.
Their views Victor gaiciuc voiced in November of 2016, speaking at an event at the Academy of Sciences of Moldova.
Official compare, according to him, 10 thousand militants fighting in the Donbas 168 thousandth of the Ukrainian army. However, he was silent about the “aid” of the Kremlin, missiles and tanks, “found in the mines of Donbass”.
“If a fighter believes in his commander, loves his homeland, then he wins with less modern weapons than the enemy”, — quotes the words of Gichuki edition “omega”.
Victor gaychuk has held the position of Minister of defense inaugurated on 14 November the government of the ion chicu. Before the departure of the government, gaychuk was an adviser to Igor Dodon, the Secretary of the Supreme security Council. Gaichuk is a relative of the Dodon.
About what is dangerous for Ukraine as a neighbor of Moldova, read in the material “FACTS”: “Putin won an important victory in Moldova: will Ukraine become the next victim”.
