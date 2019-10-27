The new moon in Scorpio OCT 28: an Explosion of energy rebirth: Which Zodiac signs will soar to the pinnacle of success
Coming change, and it seems as if the sky itself had frozen in anticipation. Sea of positive energy will flood the us in the new Moon of Scorpio on October 28.
Many facts and truths that we learn in this period will be unexpected and uncomfortable for us, but they can turn our entire life in a radically new direction and will lead to rethinking many aspects that ballast pulling us to the bottom and make it impossible to get into a positive flow of success.
Be sure to pay attention to events that will occur during this period. That was the starting point of your formation and revaluation of values. You eyes will be opened, and you will see the true picture of your life in minute detail.
Listen to your intuition and it will tell you how to act in a given situation. Take note of all the signs and clues fate, now they will be as specific as possible and understandable.
New moon of Scorpio will lead us into a new phase/stage of our lives, and will contribute to the development and progress.
Getting stuck on a particular problem, we are leaving full vision of the situation that really harms us. Now looking from the outside, we can see the whole ornament of our life, to understand the overall trend and to identify areas that require additional and extensive intervention.
As we brand new eyes will be able to look at yourself and accurately determine what things are in us are real and which are fictional and foreign, which help us through life, and which is pulled back.
Scorpio can stand up for themselves, therefore causing our transformation, it will not give us offense and will not leave a difficult situation without help.
The universe will reveal to us our secret knowledge and wisdom that we have from birth, but for some reason completely ignore it in everyday life. Knowing what we’re doing wrong, continue to drive themselves further and further into a dark corner of problems and responsibilities.
New moon of Scorpio will ignite some competition between people, a struggle for power, but at the same time and gives incredible energy and passion for achieving meaningful results. Of course, you will have to “wrestle” and snatch your success from the opponents, but this fight will be for you a pleasure.
Don’t expect a calm and relaxed state, dark Moon will push us to awaken from the dream and will teach to find available for yourself the balance between light and dark events in our life.
Life is many things negative, but its balance is always positive, we just don’t care, seeing all in dark colors. This new Moon will correct all the flaws of our “internal vision”.
The strong positive impact of the impending new Moon is in certain Zodiac signs. Better feel the changes that transform their lives into a colorful firework of positive emotions.
Big changes in career and financial situation expect Fish, Scorpions and Aquarius. You’re in second gear and what was given to you with great difficulty begin to happen. Also, you will discover many amazing ability, which previously they could not guess, and they, in turn, opens up a new road in the area of making money.
Not excluded and a complete change of direction. Sometimes the possibility of good earnings lies beneath our feet, and we raise our eyes to heaven and wait from there gift. The new moon will direct your attention to all the chances and good opportunities that fate gives you, and you will just have to use them.
Strong and confident are Taurus, Virgo and Aries, but your strength will be concluded in the team game. Look at the people who surround you. They will be able to change your life for the better in financial aspect, and in love. Everything you need for success is already there for you. Try to spend more time in companies of people who share similar interests to yours, that’s probably what you’ll be able to find a new direction in business, or to agree on some joint projects.
Free Zodiac signs will definitely meet your soulmate, or rather, complete unit to create a strong and durable Union. Look carefully at the sides and not miss the important person of your life.
Other signs of the Zodiac, after the new Moon in Scorpio, too, will benefit much by understanding overestimating and making the right conclusions, which can change your life in a positive happy way.