The new Opel Corsa promises to surprise efficiency
August 1, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
The German supermini will compete for the title of best aerodynamic car in its class.
Designers and designers of the project have created a form Opel Corsa, in which the drag coefficient was reduced to 0.29. Only due to the improved indicators of aerodynamics, the developers were able to substantially reduce fuel consumption.
Streamlined body and a rear spoiler help the car to maintain stability even at high speeds. In the lower part there are special plates that control the flow of air.
Also developed active grille. When additional cooling is not required, special blinds block the flow of oncoming air and direct it to the bypass motor. It all happens automatically.
Loading...