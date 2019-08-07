The new plastic packaging can cause illness
Studies have proven that a chemical called bisphenol a (BPA), which is widely used in the packaging of food products can cause hormonal disturbances and lead to obesity. Although manufacturers remove the compound from their products, a new study shows that the substitutes are no less dangerous, writes healthline.com.
As a replacement used chemically similar substances – bisphenol S (BPS) and bisphenol F (BPF). But, according to a study published in the journal of the Endocrine society, these two substances are also associated with metabolic disorders and increased likelihood of obesity in children and adults.
“Unfortunately, BPF and BPS have almost the same chemical structure to that of BPA, so you can do the same in the body,” says study author Melanie Jacobson, doctor of medical Sciences from new York University.
Bisphenola is a class of substances known as endocrine disruptors. They act like hormones that disrupt metabolism in the body, promotes fat accumulation and obesity. They are contained in aluminum cans, plastic, paper and other consumer products.
The best way to protect yourself from exposure to bisphenol is to reduce the consumption of processed foods in cans and plastic, not to use the microwave for heating, and avoid other sources of BPA, such as thermal paper.