The new policy of Ukraine proposes to adopt a new law on the coexistence with Russia (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian politician and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the leader of the group “Okean Elzy” and the party “the Voice”, said that Ukraine needs a new law that would explicitly regulate all relations with Russia.

On last Sunday’s parliamentary elections the party “the Voice” scored 6.39 percent and closed the five of leaders, having overcome the five percent barrier for representation in Parliament. Now the party Vakarchuk can count on 20 seats in Parliament and to form a coalition with the party of “Servant of the people” President Vladimir Zelensky. Though Vakarchuk there are a number of a number of conditions for coalitions, “Ukraine moves to Europe, the EU and NATO; one law for all; economy without oligarchs; the deputies descend from heaven to earth.”

In an interview with state news Agency “UKRINFORM” the politician and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk suggested, in particular, to regulate the area of activity in which he is as a musician are most familiar with – namely, to resolve the touring activities of Ukrainian artists in Russia.

According to Vakarchuk, at the moment Ukraine “suffers from double standards” because the state does not want to take responsibility for many things. In this context comes to the fore the question of moral responsibility of people. For example, why some people basically do not go on tours to the country-aggressor, and the other, by contrast, actively touring in Russia. A special law which stipulated the rules of coexistence with the aggressor state, would help to rectify the situation, says Vakarchuk. Otherwise this question will continue to divide Ukrainian society, he added.

We will remind, on March 1, 2018 in the Verkhovna Rada was registered a bill N8085 “On peculiarities of conducting of tour and concert activities of persons who take part in entertainment events on the territory of the aggressor state and on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine”. This document envisaged the creation of a registry of Ukrainian artists in Russia and occupied territories of Ukraine. The bill also provided for the introduction of the touring collection for the organisers of tour events with the participation of the individuals included in the Registry. Its rate can be 20% of the taxation object. But revenues from this fee should go to the needs of the Armed forces of Ukraine.

It not the first similar statement of the chorus, reminiscent of “Radio Liberty”. In early June, “Ukrainian truth” has published the appeal policy and the musician to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and his team, as well as to the Parliament to develop legislation that regulates all relations with Russia without double standards.