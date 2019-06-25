The new President of Ukraine will meet with Trudeau to Toronto (PHOTOS)

Next week the new President of Ukraine will visit Toronto to participate in a major international conference that discusses the future of his country, which holds Canada and during which he will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

From the office, Trudeau announced that he and Vladimir Zelensky will discuss the reform efforts of Ukraine and its path to integration with Europe.

Zelensky, a popular actor and comedian, but a political neophyte, with a large margin win in the presidential elections this spring, displacing Petro Poroshenko.

Now he is faced with the task to conduct his country through the ongoing conflict with Russia, which annexed in 2014, the Crimea and provoked Pro-Kremlin rebellion in the East of the country, which killed more than 13,000 people.

Conference on the reform of Ukraine is a three – day event, which starts Tuesday in Toronto. In it, according to the government, will be attended by major international friends and partners who support Ukraine.

Trudeau said in his statement that he wants to use a meeting with Zelensky, to confirm the deep commitment of Canada to the Ukrainian people.