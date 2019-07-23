The new Prime Minister was Boris Johnson (PHOTO)

Loading...

Boris Johnson won the election of the new leader of the British Conservative party and the rights of the Tory leader on Wednesday, will replace Theresa may as Prime Minister. Thursday will hold the first meeting of the new government. As reported TASS, the candidacy of Johnson voted 92153 rank and file member of the Conservative party and his opponent Jeremy hunt – 46656.

24 may Theresa may has announced that it will resign as head of the tories for failing to implement the country’s withdrawal from the EU. She resigned the day after elections to the European Parliament, in which Britain took part, despite the purported withdrawal from the EU. It was agreed that after the withdrawal of great Britain from the Union, 27 of the 73 British seats in the European Parliament will be redistributed between several member States of the EU to compensate for incompleteness in their representation in the European Parliament arising from demographic changes.

Former Minister of foreign Affairs of Boris Johnson from the very beginning became a favorite of the vote, Tory MPs from the house of Commons of the British Parliament, initially supported 114 of 312 deputies. His opponent was the current head of the foreign office Jeremy hunt (43) and the Minister of the environment, food and rural development in the UK Michael Gove (37). Gove later “dropped out” and went into the final round of voting, in contrast to the hunt.

Johnson and hunt have different points of view about when and how Britain should leave the EU. Former Minister of foreign Affairs said that Brexit will be held on October 31 with the deal with Brussels or not, while hunt did not rule out that the period of negotiations with the EU could be extended, if by the end of October, the parties will not have time to negotiate.

Earlier, Finance Minister Philip Hammond, Minister of justice David GOK and the Minister of international development Rory Stewart expressed disagreement with the position of Johnson and said that he will resign if he is elected, reports “Russian service of BBC”. The government is somehow expected to be a major reshuffle and opponents of Johnson believe that the House of Commons can block the exit without agreement, as happened in the spring.

At the same time, Johnson also softened his position on Brexit. Earlier, he said that we should not fear leaving the EU without an agreement, but now believes this is an undesirable scenario, although emphasizes the need to prepare for such an outcome. He was not so categorical in the definition of the term Brexit, although called the current deadline of 31 October “implemented”.

During the election, Johnson promised that the UK finally leave the EU until October 31. However, he said that London would not pay to Brussels compensation in the amount of 39 billion pounds, if a satisfactory agreement of Britons will fail.

Commenting on your comments of last year that women in a burqa remind him of mailboxes, or robbers, ex-foreign Minister apologized for the sharpness, which he admitted “as a journalist”. The candidate for premieres did not forget to note that his great-grandfather, a Muslim, would be very proud to learn that his descendant became the Minister of foreign Affairs.

“If my words in the last 20-30 years, when I was a journalist, offended anyone, and people pulled out word from context my articles and exaggerated, of course, I apologize for any offense,” said Johnson.