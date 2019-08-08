The new Range Rover with the BMW engine from the sweep tests
The British brand has begun testing the flagship V8.
A completely new version of the SUV Range Rover will soon be presented to the world public. The prototype model was spotted the day before on UK roads. The body of the test mule were taken from the actual model and adapted for testing.
The movement of the prototype obviously is 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 from BMW. Recall that some time ago the company concluded an agreement on extensive cooperation in the field of internal combustion engines and manufacture generator sets.
In addition, we note that the novelty has stretched the rear arches and a hole in the rear bumper, indicating that a longer wheelbase. It should be noted that in the past year, the leadership of the British brand announced on th that a new generation of flagship will be based on completely new architecture.
MLA new chassis will be much lighter thanks to the use of aluminum and are the easiest of all the platforms of Jaguar Land Rover. Note that the new database will also be constructed all future models of the brand, including electrified.