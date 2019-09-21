The new Renault Captur will be able to drive on electric 45 km
Agency Automobile Magazine revealed the characteristics of plug-in-hybrid Renault Captur 2020 production year.
Electrified Captur will get a battery of 9.8 kWh, that will enable the crossover to drive with zero emissions up to 45 km in the WLTP cycle with a maximum speed of 135 km/h.
Variation of a PHEV will receive a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine capacity of 90 HP, which will work together with the starter-generator and 70-horsepower electric motor. The overall performance of the unit will be 160 HP
According to assumptions, sales model, has electric motor, will start next spring. Currently, the Captur is offered in Europe with a typical internal combustion engine.
Motor gamma model is represented by three petrol engines return between 100 and 150 HP and a capacity from 1 to 1.3 liters and two diesel units of 1.5 liter capacity of 95 and 114 HP respectively.
These engines operate in conjunction with front-wheel drive, and 5-, 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-band robotic gearbox.